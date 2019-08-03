Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 93 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $272.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,045. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

