Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Avnet by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 428,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 20,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $932,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

