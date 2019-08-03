Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 45,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,234. The company has a quick ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 51.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 62,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 68,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.