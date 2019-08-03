Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 212,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 176.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 18,300,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,626. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

