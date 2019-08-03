Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,876 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 199.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,456 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,434,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,171.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 710,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,979,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,508,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 26,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,310. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.