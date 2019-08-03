Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6,180.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,075,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,049. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

