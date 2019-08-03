Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 162,546 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 572,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 313,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

