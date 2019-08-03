Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 101,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $260.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

