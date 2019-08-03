Reliance Trust Co. Acquires 11,106 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Reliance Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. TowneBank makes up approximately 95.5% of Reliance Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Reliance Trust Co.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 65,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in TowneBank by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

