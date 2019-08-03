Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 281,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $27,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

