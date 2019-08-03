ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.60

Shares of ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.60 and traded as low as $230.00. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 10,040 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.62.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (45.20) (($0.59)) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (49.80) (($0.65)) by GBX 4.60 ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -78.4799994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

