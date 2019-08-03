Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 771,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,034. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $696.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 117.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

