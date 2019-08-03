Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. 1,451,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,128. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

