Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RH. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.73. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $162.10.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

