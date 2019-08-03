Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rexel SA (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. Rexel shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44.

Rexel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.