RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.99%.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542. The stock has a market cap of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 185 shares of company stock valued at $5,328. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.