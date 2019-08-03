Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $15.35 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. 8,335,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

