Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,900 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.61% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2,771.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,558 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

