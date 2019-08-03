Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $305,000 Stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in IBM were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Swedbank lifted its holdings in IBM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,404,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in IBM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 572,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IBM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IBM in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.76.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.16. 5,161,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,779. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

