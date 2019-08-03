Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $1,432,589.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,691 shares of company stock worth $32,064,249. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.95. 507,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.