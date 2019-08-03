Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 50,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.69% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 416,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 238,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $258,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 434,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 781,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $305,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

