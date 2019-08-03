Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $53.28. 3,184,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.83. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

