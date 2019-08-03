Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.28.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 152,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,640. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.