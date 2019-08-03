Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The business had revenue of $507.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. On average, analysts expect Roadrunner Transportation Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRTS opened at $9.45 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,977.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 64,643 shares of company stock worth $628,194 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

