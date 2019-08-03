Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.61% of Axis Capital worth $30,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.