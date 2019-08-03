Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,790,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,215,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,046,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after buying an additional 223,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 420,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.97%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.