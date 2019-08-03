Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.04 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,838 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Corning worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.03.

GLW stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,828. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.