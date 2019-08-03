Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $271.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,309 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $271,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

