Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $28.18 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $28,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 369.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.17. 472,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

