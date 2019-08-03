Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,673,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,478,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,187,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,783 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in AES by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,877,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,825 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in AES by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,291,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $39,985,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Shares of AES traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,575. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AES Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

