Robert W. Baird Downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on 2U to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,899. The company has a market capitalization of $810.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $90.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. 2U’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

