Robert W. Baird Downgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Neutral

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $171.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $193.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LFUS. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.65. Littelfuse has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.