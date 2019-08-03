Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 322.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,616. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.