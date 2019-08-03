Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 148,132 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,132 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II comprises about 1.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

NYSE:MUE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,618. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

