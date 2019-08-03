Robinson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

BKN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

