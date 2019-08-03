Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,608 shares during the period. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income makes up approximately 2.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,951. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

