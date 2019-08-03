Robinson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 767,912 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,332. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09.

About Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

