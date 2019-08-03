Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 145,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 9,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,918. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $123,565.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

