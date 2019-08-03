Rock Hits Market Cap of $6.51 Million (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Rock token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rock has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00260916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01414141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.