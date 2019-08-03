Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of RCKY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. 42,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $233.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $75,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 502.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

