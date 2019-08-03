Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.50. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 10,918 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 168,361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.