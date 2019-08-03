Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 12,089 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 138,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 130,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 5,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

