Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 1,473 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 1,651,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,070. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.