Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $311,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 9,652,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,799. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

