Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $765,000 Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,890,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.40. The stock had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,342.83, a P/E/G ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.23. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $475,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,092 shares of company stock valued at $33,064,052. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

