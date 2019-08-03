Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 744 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.39. 2,642,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $319.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

