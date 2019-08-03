Route1 (CVE:ROI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 738519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

