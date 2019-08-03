Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.21 ($214.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €146.24 ($170.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €150.57. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.