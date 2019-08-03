Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 660

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 705 ($9.21) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Sanne Group to an add rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 705.83 ($9.22).

Shares of Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.16) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $799.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 697.26.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson bought 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £1,715.61 ($2,241.75).

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

