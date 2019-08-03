Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Sector Performer Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,860 ($37.37) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,026.07 ($39.54).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 63.50 ($0.83) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). 9,245,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,570.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

